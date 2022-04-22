UK's Johnson: new deal will help India to strengthen its defence industry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - A new defence partnership agreement signed on Friday by Britain and India will enable India to strengthen its defence industry, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Our new and expanded defence and security partnership will enable India to strengthen its own domestic defence industry as well as protecting vital shared interests in the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said at a news conference during a visit to India.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Farouq Suleiman; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg

