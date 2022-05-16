1 minute read
U.S. agriculture secretary has 'deep concern' about India's wheat export ban
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday he has "deep concern" about India's wheat export ban, which spurred a rally in already elevated wheat prices. read more
"What we need is transparency in the market, what we need is a market that is helping to get goods to those who are in need," Vilsack said on a call with journalists.
