WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID-related travel advisory for India to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased to reconsider travel, it said. The COVID advisories previously asked Americans not to travel to the two countries.

