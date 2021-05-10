Skip to main content

IndiaU.S. says rocket attacks into Israel are 'unacceptable escalation'

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an "unacceptable escalation", after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem. read more

Price made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States was "fully engaged" to promote calm in Jerusalem.

