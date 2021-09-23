Skip to main content

India

U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Jamie Smith (not pictured) to promote the Build Back Better Agenda for parents and working families in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume COVID-19 vaccine exports.

India announced this week that it resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:15 PM UTC

Indian auto dealers ask government for help after Ford exit setback

India's top auto dealers group has asked the Indian government to draft rules to safeguard their interests when global automakers decide to leave the market as Ford has said it will do.

India
VP Harris thanks India's Modi for resuming vaccine exports
India
Law firms bid to work on India's LIC IPO as government sweetens terms
India
India merger of Sony, Zee to create TV powerhouse challenging Disney
India
Quad leaders to deliver on vaccines, infrastructure, tech -U.S. official