India
U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume COVID-19 vaccine exports.
India announced this week that it resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.
