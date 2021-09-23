U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Jamie Smith (not pictured) to promote the Build Back Better Agenda for parents and working families in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume COVID-19 vaccine exports.

India announced this week that it resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler

