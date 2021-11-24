USTR says moving to terminate India trade retaliation after tax agreement

A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday that it is moving to terminate its trade retaliation case against India after Washington and New Delhi agreed on a global tax deal transition arrangement that will withdraw India's digital services tax.

USTR said the agreement between the U.S. Treasury and India's Finance Ministry applies the same terms agreed with Austria, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Turkey, but with a slightly later implementation date.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.