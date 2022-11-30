India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-Sept quarter















BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India posted an annual economic growth of 6.3% in its July-September quarter, far slower than the 13.5% growth reported in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy. read more

The growth rate was above the 6.2% forecast by economists for the quarter, the second of India's 2022/23 financial year, in a Reuters poll.

COMMENTARY

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI, MUMBAI

"The deceleration of GDP growth was expected due to both asymmetric base effect and sharp slowdown of exports in the latest quarter. We expect the growth slowdown to continue for the remainder of the current financial year.

"Services in the supply side and investments in the demand side would continue to be the main drivers of growth while industry and consumption plus net exports to be the main drags.

"Despite the deterioration, we expect India's GDP growth to be close to 7% during the current and 6-6.5% in the next financial year. We feel that tightening bias of monetary and fiscal consolidation would continue in India during the current year. Both policies are likely to turn neutral in the next year as both inflation and growth rate cools off."

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"Even as domestic growth drivers on services side continue to remain robust, weakening global demand amid tightening financial conditions remains the key risk for growth outlook for India in the near term. We see India's FY23 GDP growth at 7.1% and FY24 GDP growth at 6%."

DEVENDRA PANT, CHIEF ECONOMIST, INDIA RATINGS, MUMBAI

"GDP growth slowdown in 2QFY23 was on expected lines. Favourable base effect is slowly waning, higher inflation and weak demand - both internal and external - are having an impact in GDP growth.

"GDP growth in the second half is expected to slow down further. Unless inflation is under control and global demand recovers, it is difficult to sustain high growth momentum."

