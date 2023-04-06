Instant View: Here’s what experts think of India's surprise rate decision















April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence.

The central bank said its policy stance remains focused on "withdrawal of accommodation", signalling it could consider further rate hikes if necessary. The pause in rate hikes is "for this meeting only", said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) retained the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) at 6.50% in a unanimous decision.

Most analysts had expected one final 25 basis point hike in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise the repo rate by a total 250 bps since May last year.

COMMENTARY:

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

Increased global uncertainty, stable currency in 2023 & the incomplete transmission of the past aggressive rate hikes must have prompted the MPC to take a short break in the rate hiking cycle. By keeping the stance at withdrawal-of-accommodation and keeping the doors open to further rate hikes, the MPC has clearly signalled that the war against inflation is still not over. Rather, the RBI wishes to wait and watch how the situation pans out amid the threats of El Nino, the global banking turbulence, OPEC production cuts and geopolitical tensions.

SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, EXECUTIVE VP AND CHIEF ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI

The MPC decision to pause at the review meeting is probably a reflection of the extreme uncertainty which characterises the global economy, and the risks of its potential spillovers into India. MPC has also retained the flexibility to tighten policy at future meetings, should high and persistent inflation warrant such action. Retaining the stance at removal-of-accommodation also signals a continued focus on steadily guiding inflation down towards the 4% target.

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

RBI’s unexpected pause comes despite the previous readings being elevated above 6%. Given today’s policy decision, we expect the RBI to maintain an extended pause and evaluate the lagged impact of previous rate hikes and global uncertainties on growth -inflation dynamics.

VIVEK KUMAR, ECNOMIST, QUANTECO RESEARCH, MUMBAI

RBI’s decision to pause came as a surprise given concerns on elevated and sticky core inflation and emerging risk of some disruption to the southwest monsoon. While recent global economic uncertainty and financial market volatility appears to have weighed upon the policy decision, concerns on both have eased on the back of prompt action by the Fed and the ECB.

Having achieved a reasonable positive level of real policy rate, it appears that the RBI now prefers to go slow while adopting a data dependent mode. Room for additional rate hikes has been retained with MPC’s policy stance continuing to remain unchanged at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.

In the near term, the gradual decline in liquidity surplus will continue and amplify the monetary policy transmission to money market rates.

MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL, MUMBAI

The unchanged policy rate and stance has been met by non-committal forward guidance, clearly giving more stress to fluid and uncertain global situation, implying macro assessments might require appropriate adjustments ahead from the policy perspective.

However, the governor stressed that their inflation fight is not over and we are still away from durable disinflation with unyielding core inflation still a concern.

We believe the fear that “speed can kill” has led to a dovish turn from a number of central banks in both developed and emerging markets, amid growing concerns over transmission of policy tightening to growth and the same rub-off is happening in RBI’s reaction function.

KUNAL KUNDU, INDIA ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, BENGALURU

The RBI governor echoed our sentiment that it is time to pause and not only do the health check of the banking system (in the aftermath of the SVB debacle) following the steepest ever increase in the policy rate but also allow more time for the aggressive monetary policy decision to play out, especially when there’s already palpable signs of weakness in domestic economic activity.

While the RBI has stayed put with its forecast of 6.5% growth (we expect a growth of 6.0% with likelihood of further lowering), growth worries remain rather elevated and hence the focus is shifting away from inflation, as we have been expecting.

We believe that that rising corporate concentration and surge in GST rates announced by the GST council following their 47th meeting in end-June are primary reasons why the path of easing of inflation remains wobbly and slope shallow.

PRITHVIRAJ SRINIVAS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AXIS CAPITAL, MUMBAI

The MPC delivered a hawkish pause today against our expectation of a 25 bps hike. We don't see this as a turning point in monetary policy direction. Given elevated inflation and resilient domestic demand, the bias is for further rate hikes in 2023, about 50bp more.

As soon as the MPC sees confidence that the world is not staring at another 'Lehmann-moment' or Global Financial Crisis, it will likely continue with further rate hikes to contain inflation.

CHURCHIL BHATT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & DEBT FUND MANAGER, KOTAK MAHINDRA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED, MUMBAI

The MPC's unanimous pause is a reflection of the economic uncertainties surrounding policy making today. However, as emphasised by the RBI Governor, this pause may not be interpreted as the end of battle against inflation.

Bond market narrative will now shift focus to how long the MPC will need to persist with existing tightness in monetary policy. In absence of a major global event, we expect an extended pause in domestic repo rate. This is because, while the inflation is likely to soften in FY24, we are far from MPC's eventual target of 4% headline CPI.

Overall, we expect domestic yields to remain range bound till clarity over future direction of policy rates emerges. Additionally, ongoing steepening trend in the sovereign yield curve will be reinforced as a result of this policy. We expect 10-year GSec to trade in the 7.10%-7.40% range in the near term."

AURODEEP NANDI, ECONOMIST AND VICE PRESIDENT, NOMURA, MUMBAI

Enough (tightening) might be enough was the overarching message from the RBI in the April meeting. We were out of consensus in forecasting that the RBI would pause and keep stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ – which is exactly what was delivered.

In our view, this reflects a forward looking monetary policy that takes into cognisance elevated global growth risks, moderating inflation trajectory, and the need to wait-and-watch and assess the impact of the sharp policy tightening already delivered.

We maintain our view of 75bp of rate cuts, starting from October.

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI We see today’s action as a breather in this rate hike cycle with financial stability taking precedence amid global bank failures and associated tight financial conditions. With stance remaining unchanged, MPC has now become data dependent.

We believe the bar for future rate hikes has increased, especially since near-term prints of CPI will be sub 6%. We expect FY24 CPI to range between 5.2-5.5% in FY24E and GDP growth at 5.7%-5.8% in FY24E.

Key risk to watch out for would be food price rise amid inclement weather conditions and movement in global oil prices.

SUVODEEP RAKSHIT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, MUMBAI

The decision to pause at 6.5% was a positive surprise. We believe the RBI is concerned about the uncertainty in global financial markets and the pause is reflective of this concern. We view this policy as a hawkish pause. The tone of the policy remains concerned about inflation, especially core inflation and remains focused on reaching the 4% target over the medium term.

The RBI remains comfortably on the growth front, for now. We believe the risks to this outlook is skewed towards the downside. We expect the RBI MPC to remain on an extended pause. Scope for further hikes is limited given our growth-inflation outlook and impact of the past rate hikes on the the same. ANJALI VERMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND CO-HEAD RESEARCH, PHILLIPCAPITAL INDIA, MUMBAI

Uncertainty led to RBI taking a pause along with maintaining reversal-of-accommodation stance. While growth forecasts have been left unchanged, we expect growth to slowdown to 5.5-6% in FY24. The RBI's decision reflects that RBI is acknowledging growth softness along with inflation concerns (is) not that strong anymore.

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ANAND RATHI SHARES AND STOCK BROKERS, MUMBAI With inflation still elevated and most major central banks hiking rates recently, chance of a 25 bps rate hike was considerable. The RBI opting for a pause seems to suggest that the central bank expects softer inflation and growth. With this, it seems that the RBI has come to the end of rate hike for this cycle. Unless there was a big surprise either on inflation or growth, we expect the RBI to remain in pause mode during 2023.

SAKSHI GUPTA, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

Following in the footsteps of some recent global policy announcements (like the RBA), the RBI unanimously delivered a hawkish pause. Growth was revised up to 6.5% while inflation estimates were revised down.

However, the governor highlighted that they will not refrain from taking further action if required, especially in light of the recent increase in oil prices and given core inflation remains elevated.

We could see the RBI now going on an extended pause throughout FY24 while liquidity conditions continue to tighten. Short term yields could therefore continue to see some pressure.

ADITI NAYAR, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ICRA, GURGAON

Financial stability concerns appear to have pre-empted a pause as the MPC assesses the impact of its cumulative 250 bps of rate hikes. If inflation does not fall in line with the MPC's assessment for Q1 FY2024, another hike could be in the offing, especially if the financial stability situation stabilises.

RADHIKA RAO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

The RBI MPC surprised with a pause on Thursday but emphasised that the path ahead will be nimble to address evolving inflationary risks and maintained its hawkish stance. Tone on growth was upbeat, validated by a small upward revision to the FY24 growth target.

Oil projection was cut, besides factoring in the assumption of a normal monsoon. With policymakers highlighting risks to global financial stability, the tightening cycle has likely slipped into an extended pause, barring unexpected shocks. Beyond anchoring inflationary expectations, the impact of tighter monetary policy on supply-side shocks, especially poor weather conditions, is limited, instead requiring administrative measures and fiscal support.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya, Nishit Navin, Yagnoseni Das, Nallur Sethuraman, Anuran Sadhu, Ashish Chandra, Swati Bhat, Meenakshi Maidas, and Nandan Mandayam; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











