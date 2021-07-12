Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Walmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion in funding, SoftBank back as investor

1 minute read
1/2

The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration//File Photo

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned (WMT.N) Indian online retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised $3.6 billion in a round of funding, after which it will be valued at $37.6 billion.

The funding was led by investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart.

It also attracted investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad and private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc.-backed Antara Capital among others.

Japan's SoftBank (9984.T), which sold its roughly 20% stake in the e-commerce firm to Walmart in 2018, has returned as a shareholder.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:17 AM UTCIndia reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported on Monday 37,154 new COVID-19 cases and 724 new deaths in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed.

IndiaIndian shares rise on auto, financials boost; CPI data awaited
IndiaWalmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion in funding, SoftBank back as investor
IndiaTwitter appoints grievance officer in India to comply with new rules
IndiaIndia thrower Chopra overcomes release glitch before Tokyo