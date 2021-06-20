Wet outfield delays third day's play in WTC final

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 19, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 20 (Reuters) - A wet outfield delayed the start of day three's action in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Oval on Sunday.

Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday when bad light stopped play with India on 146-3.

Sunday's action would get underway at 11 a.m. local time, the governing International Cricket Council said.

The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.

India captain Virat Kohli will resume on 44, with deputy Ajinkya Rahane, batting on 29, giving him company.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.