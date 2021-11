Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group has recommended Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, TV reports said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Chandini MOnnappa and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens

