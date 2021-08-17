Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares gain on pharma, tech stocks boost

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, as gains in pharma and technology stocks helped investors look past losses in banks and rising global cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.09% at 16,577.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.09% to 55,635.47.

The Nifty pharma index (.NIPHARM) gained 0.86%. Suven Life Sciences (SUVP.NS) rose 7.1% after announcing a late-stage trial for its treatment of aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) jumped 1.06%.

Shares of auto parts maker Fiem Industries (FIIN.NS) surged 16.7% after it said it added Ola Electric as a customer.

Among global markets, Asian shares declined over Delta variant concerns and the turmoil in Afghanistan, while Wall Street rebounded overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials hitting record highs.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

