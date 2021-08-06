Wrestling-India assistant coach sent home for assaulting referee

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Belarusian member of India's wrestling coaching staff is being sent home for assaulting a referee at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Friday.

"Indian wrestling team's foreign assistant coach Mr Murad Gaidarov, who was involved in an uncalled (for) incident of assault on one of the match referees, is being withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Village immediately..." tweeted IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta.

The Belarusian, a former Olympic silver medallist, was flying back to India on a late flight, Mehta added.

The IOA official declined to share any details of the incident when contacted by Reuters.

Media reports in India said Gaidarov assaulted the official after Deepak Punia lost the 86kg freestyle bronze medal bout against San Marino's Myles Nazim Amine on Thursday.

Gaidarov was disqualified from the 2004 Olympics for exchanging blows with his opponent after losing his quarter-final bout.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ken Ferris

