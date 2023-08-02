X social media appeals Indian court ruling on content blocking orders
NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Social media platform X has appealed to an Indian state court to set aside its ruling that rejected a plea against some government orders to remove content from its platform, formerly known as Twitter.
In a legal filing made at Karnataka high court, X said not allowing the appeal would embolden the Indian government to issue more content blocking orders that violate law.
