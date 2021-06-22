Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach

2 minute read

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/17 Pakistan's Younis Khan yells to team mates after damaging his bat. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

LAHORE, Pakistan, June 22 (Reuters) - Former captain Younis Khan has stepped down as Pakistan's batting coach before their coming tours of England and the West Indies, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

His departure leaves Pakistan without a batting coach for their limited-overs matches in England in July, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would bring in a replacement for the matches in the West Indies in July and August.

Younis was appointed last November on a two-year contract that ran until the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

"It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement, without saying why Younis was leaving the post.

"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."

He said he was hopeful Younis would be available for similar stints in the future.

The team will leave for Manchester on Friday to play three one-dayers and three T20 matches in England.

From there, they will fly to West Indies to play five T20 matches and two tests.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 6:05 AM UTCIndia’s Sensex surpasses 53,000-mark as COVID-19 vaccinations surge

A record daily surge in COVID-19 vaccinations powered India's benchmark stock index on Tuesday past the 53,000-level for the first time ever, with the blue-chip Nifty 50 also hovering close to its all-time high.

IndiaIndia reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths
IndiaIndian court asks for probe into Renault-Nissan plant’s social distancing norms
IndiaIndia plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart
IndiaKashmir leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy