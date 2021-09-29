Zee Entertainment says top investors file petition seeking EGM

Punit Goenka, CEO and managing director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, attends a news conference before the Zee Cine Awards in Macau January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE.NS) said on Wednesday the company's top shareholders have called for an extraordinary general meeting of the company.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench, Zee said in an exchange filing.

