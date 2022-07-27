Zomato shares up nearly 7% as analysts project bigger order volumes

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Zomato (ZOMT.NS) surged nearly 7% on Wednesday after several analysts projected higher profits in the near term, recovering some losses from a sharp drop in their value after a share lock-in period ended this week.

Ant Group-backed (688688.SS) Zomato made a strong debut on the Mumbai market last year, but concerns about its valuation have brought down its market value by about 68% since then.

"We believe its next phase of growth will be driven by higher ordering frequency from its existing user base," analysts at Credit Suisse said, adding that low reliance on new customers will minimize customer acquisition costs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On Tuesday, analysts at Jefferies said the stock makes a great case for long term investors to buy, while J.P.Morgan said the company could also see a decrease in cash burn rates.

Some investors, however, cast doubts over Zomato's profit run as it absorbs its recent acquisition of local grocery delivery service Blinkit and competes with SoftBank-backed Swiggy.

"The bigger issue of capital allocation discipline is something that is a concern for us," said Keyur Majmudar, a managing partner at India's Bay Capital.

In June, Zomato said it would buy Blinkit, aiming to improve market share in the "quick-delivery" business, which aims to deliver groceries and other daily essentials to customers within a few minutes of ordering. read more

"They have capital committed to quick commerce, which is going to bleed given the nature of that business and the competitive intensity," Majmudar said, referring to the Blinkit deal.

Shares of Zomato, which is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Aug. 1, were up 3.2% by 0748 GMT at 43.8 rupees after rising as much as 6.6% in the morning.

($1 = 79.8980 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Neha Arora

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.