A member of the media watches the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arriving at RAF Northolt from inside a television vehicle outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, the Indian government said.

Reporting by C.K. Nayak, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by Andrew Heavens

