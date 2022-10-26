India's defence minister warns against nuclear weapons in call with Russian counterpart















Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that nuclear weapons should not be used by any side in the Ukraine war, according to an Indian government statement.

"The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," Singh told Shoigu while reiterating the need for an early resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens











