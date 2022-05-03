India's Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he attends a news conference during the German-Indian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for the adoption of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem," Modi said at a press briefing in Copenhagen.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jon Boyle

