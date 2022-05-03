1 minute read
India's Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
"We appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for the adoption of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem," Modi said at a press briefing in Copenhagen.
