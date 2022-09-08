India's Modi hails Queen Elizabeth as 'stalwart of our times'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she talks to an exhibitor during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2010. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Britain's Queen Elizabeth as an inspirational leader following her death on Thursday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

India is the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, although the queen was not head of state.

