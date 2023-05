[1/2] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the award ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 to the President and the people of Ukraine on May 14, 2023 in Aachen,... Read more















NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima, broadcaster CNN-News 18 reported on Friday.

Reporting by YP Rajesh; writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Jason Neely











