India's Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy - govt statement
NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, who briefed him in detail on the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties," the Indian government said in a statement.
Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Shri Navaratnam
