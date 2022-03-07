India's Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy - govt statement

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, who briefed him in detail on the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties," the Indian government said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.