India's Modi tells Putin dialogue and diplomacy only way forward in Ukraine conflict- ANI















NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as being the only way forward in the context of ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters partner ANI said on Friday, citing the Prime Minister's office.

Putin spoke by phone on Friday with Modi, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











