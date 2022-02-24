Skip to main content
India's Modi urges end to Ukraine violence in call with Putin -Indian govt statement

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's prime minister Narendra Modi urged an end to violence in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

"(The) Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," the government said.

