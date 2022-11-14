Indonesia asks European Commission, G7 to "provide support and flexibility" so G20 summit can produce declaration

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks to journalist as he arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, for G20 summit, November 13, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that this week's Group of 20 (G20) summit can produce a declaration, he said in a statement on Monday.

"I want concrete results of the G20's work, which the world awaits, to still be achieved," he said during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, ahead of the summit to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks