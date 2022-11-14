Indonesia asks European Commission, G7 to "provide support and flexibility" so G20 summit can produce declaration















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that this week's Group of 20 (G20) summit can produce a declaration, he said in a statement on Monday.

"I want concrete results of the G20's work, which the world awaits, to still be achieved," he said during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, ahead of the summit to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











