Indonesia defence minister says honoured to be good friends with both China, U.S.

Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference, following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022.















Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that his country is honoured to be friendly with both China and the United States.

He added that Indonesia's way of managing misunderstandings is through dialogue. Prabowo was speaking to reporters after meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Jakarta.

Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Kate Lamb; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies











