Indonesia leader says intellectual property waiver must be widened on health issues















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit on Tuesday said an intellectual property waiver "must be widened" for all health solutions, including diagnostics and therapeutics.

The president in a speech before opening a session on health also said the COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder that the world should brace for other health threats in future.

