Indonesia leader says intellectual property waiver must be widened on health issues

Indonesia President Joko Widodo speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit on Tuesday said an intellectual property waiver "must be widened" for all health solutions, including diagnostics and therapeutics.

The president in a speech before opening a session on health also said the COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder that the world should brace for other health threats in future.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

