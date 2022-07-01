Indonesia, United Arab Emirates reach trade pact, official says

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the major oil producer Gulf state.

The Indonesian Trade Ministry's Director General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono told Reuters the agreement had been signed in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra

