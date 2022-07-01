1 minute read
Indonesia, United Arab Emirates reach trade pact, official says
JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the major oil producer Gulf state.
The Indonesian Trade Ministry's Director General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono told Reuters the agreement had been signed in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
Reporting by Bernadette Christina, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.