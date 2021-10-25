International reaction to the seizure of power by Sudan's military

Demonstrators protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are international reactions to the seizure of power by the military in Sudan, where soldiers arrested most of the members of the cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government. read more

U.S. EMBASSY IN KHARTOUM

"The U.S. Embassy is gravely concerned by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan's civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan's democratic transition," the embassy said on Twitter.

"We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan's transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution."

U.N. SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE IN SUDAN

"I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition," U.N. special representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said in a statement.

"I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest ... All parties must immediately return to dialogue and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order."

ARAB LEAGUE

"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern about the developments in Sudan, calling on all Sudanese parties to fully abide by the constitutional document signed in August 2019 with the involvement of the international community and the Arab League, as well as the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement," it said in a statement.

AFRICAN UNION

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said Sudan's political leaders should be released and human rights respected.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military ... The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement.

EGYPT

"Egypt calls on all parties in the brotherly nation of Sudan to exercise self-restraint and responsibility to prioritize the welfare of the country and national agreement," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

SAUDI ARABIA

"The kingdom is following with extreme concern the currents events in Sudan," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It calls for restraint, calm, de-escalation, and to preserve all the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the unity of the ranks among all political components in brotherly Sudan."

FRANCE

"France strongly condemns the coup attempt in Sudan. I express my support to Sudan's transition government and call for the immediate release and the respect of the integrity of the Prime Minister and civilian members of government," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

