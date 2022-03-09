Skip to main content
IOM calls for Ukraine ceasefire, humanitarian corridors

People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - All parties involved in the Ukraine war should secure humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire should be negotiated immediately in order to secure aid, the head of the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Warsaw at a press briefing, IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino said humanitarian corridors would allow refugees to flee, but also supplies and aid workers to enter Ukraine to assist those who remain in the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a childrens' hospital in a besieged port during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape. read more

