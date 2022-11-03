Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Iran is considering supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine, in addition to the drones Tehran has already delivered, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We see Iran offering drones and considering ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Istanbul. "This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war."

Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Peter Graff

