Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says















ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Iran is considering supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine, in addition to the drones Tehran has already delivered, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We see Iran offering drones and considering ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Istanbul. "This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war."

Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Peter Graff











