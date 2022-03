Iran criticises new U.S. sanctions as proof of Washington's 'maximum pressure'

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Iran's and U.S. flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions are proof that Washington is taking every opportunity to apply pressure on the Iranian people, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

"This move is another sign of the U.S. government's malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran," he said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Michael Georgy and Muralikumar Anantharaman

