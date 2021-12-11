Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, Iran, December 6, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"We are serious in the negotiations and if the other side is also serious about the removal of the U.S. sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement," IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.

Writing by Shahrzad Faramarzi Editing by Gareth Jones

