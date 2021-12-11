World
Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president
1 minute read
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"We are serious in the negotiations and if the other side is also serious about the removal of the U.S. sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement," IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.
Writing by Shahrzad Faramarzi Editing by Gareth Jones
