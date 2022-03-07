Iran nuclear talks: Moscow to clarify demands on guarantees related to U.S. sanctions, Tasnim news agency says, citing envoy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

March 7 (Reuters) - The Russian government plans to give to Iran an explanation of the guarantees it has requested from the United States in talks to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran, the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim on Monday quoted Russia's Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan as saying.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow wanted a written U.S. guarantee that Russia's trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered by Western sanctions imposed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle

