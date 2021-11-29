Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna - IRNA

Members of the media stand outside Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

"The new round of the Joint Commission has started at the Palais Coburg in Vienna," IRNA reported.

The Commission comprises Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and Iran, signatories to the nuclear deal that the United States abandoned three years ago.

