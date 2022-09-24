Iran regrets Ukraine's downgrading of ties over drones

A national Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries", a ministry statement said.

Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kanaani said Ukraine's decision was "based on unconfirmed reports and resulted from a media hype by foreign parties".

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said on Saturday they had shot down at least seven Iranian drones, including six Shahed-136 "kamikaze" craft over the sea near the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi on Friday.

These included - for the first time in Ukraine - a Mohajer-6, a larger Iranian drone, the southern military command said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an English language tweet on Saturday that Iran was supporting Russia "by giving modern drones to (a) backward country for the murders of Ukrainians".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.