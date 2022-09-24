Iran says U.S. move to ease internet sanctions is part of its hostile stance
DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday criticised a U.S. move to make exceptions to sanctions in order to help provide internet to Iranians during nationwide protests, state media reported. read more
It said this was in line with Washington's hostile stance towards Tehran. read more
"By reducing the severity of a number of communications sanctions - while maintaining maximum pressure - the U.S. is seeking to advance its goals against Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying.
