Iran seeks stronger U.S. guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically-motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.
The comment from Hossein Amirabdollahian came as Iran reviews Washington's answer to a final text drafted by the European Union that aims to overcome an impasse in attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact.
"Iran is carefully reviewing the EU-drafted text... We need stronger guarantees from the other party to have a sustainable deal ... The (U.N.) agency should close its politically-motivated probes," Amirabdollahian told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.