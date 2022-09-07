Iran strongly condemns Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.

Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber attack in July it blamed on the Islamic Republic, a move Washington supported as it vowed to take action in response to the attack on its NATO ally.

