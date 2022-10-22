Iran "strongly condemns" call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine -IRNA

A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Nasser Kanaani said Friday's call by the so called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned".

