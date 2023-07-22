Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen

July 22 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

"Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism," Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

