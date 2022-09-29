Iran summons French charge d'affaires in Tehran















DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Iran summoned the chargé d'affaires of the French embassy in Tehran over France's stance on the unrest that has gripped Iran over the past two weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

"In response to the interventionist statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participation of three French officials in protests in Paris and the ridiculous action of Charlie Hebdo magazine, the chargé d'affaires of the French Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Fars said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams











