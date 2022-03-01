Iran supreme leader says Ukraine is victim of crises caused by US

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the Ukraine is "victim of the crises created by the United States".

Iran's top political authority also said his country supports the end to the war in Ukraine, but added that the roots of the conflict must be acknowledged.

Khamenei, who spoke in a televised speech, said the Ukraine crisis showed that "the United States cannot be trusted."

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

