Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday - IRNA

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani told the state news agency IRNA on Monday.

"Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for nuclear talks," Kanani said.

