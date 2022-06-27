1 minute read
Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday - IRNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani told the state news agency IRNA on Monday.
"Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for nuclear talks," Kanani said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.