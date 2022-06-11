Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan -state TV

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a welcoming ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, June 11, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

June 11 (Reuters) - Iran and Venezuela on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to live coverage on Iranian state TV.

The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.

The signing ceremony was held in North Tehran’s Saadabad Palace in the presence of visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

