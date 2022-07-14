Iranian foreign ministry summons Swedish envoy over court verdict against former official

People react to the verdict of the trial of Hamid Noury, a former Iranian prosecution official accused of crimes against international law and murder in Iran in 1988, outside the Stockholm District Court in Stockholm, Sweden July 14, 2022. Noury was sentenced to a lifetime in prison. Chris Anderson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

CAIRO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish chargé d'affaires in Tehran on Thursday and handed him a note of protest over a Swedish court sentence against the former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported.

A Swedish court sentenced Noury to life in prison for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s. read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam

