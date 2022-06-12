Iranian state media say Argentine authorities impound Mahan Air aircraft

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - The Argentine government has impounded a Boeing 747 owned by Iran's Mahan Air and leased to a Venezuelan state-owned airline at Buenos Aires airport, Iranian state-controlled media said on Sunday.

There was no official confirmation of the reports, published by state television and the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Iran and Venezuela have close ties. The two countries on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to Iranian state TV.

