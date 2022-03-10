Iran's Amirabdollahian rebukes new U.S. demands on nuclear talks - Fars

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - New U.S. demands in nuclear talks are illogical and contradict Washington's desire for a speedy agreement, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the European Union's High Representative Josep Borrell on Thursday according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran and world powers are in the last stage of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement meant to restrict Tehran's nuclear programme in favour of lifting sanctions targeting its economy since 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.