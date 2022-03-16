Iran's foreign minister confirms debt payment by UK, denies link to prisoner release - ISNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom paid its debt a few day ago, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying on Wednesday.

Amirabdollahian denied any links between the payment of Britain's debt of $530 million and the release of two British-Iranian prisoners after years of detention.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

